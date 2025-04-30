Trump administration adjusts metals tariffs to support US manufacturers

The Trump administration’s executive order removing certain punitive tariffs on steel and aluminum imports for automakers offers substantial relief to the automotive industry.

The announcement, discussed by Firecrown Media and SONAR CEO Craig Fuller in a recent video posted to X, marks a notable shift in trade policy while maintaining the administration’s broader stance on tariffs.

The executive order targets tariffs on raw materials used in automotive manufacturing, with the administration making the policy retroactive. “This means that any of the tariffs that went into effect that the auto manufacturers paid would be effectively rebated to them,” Fuller explained, highlighting the significant financial implications for the industry.

The auto manufacturers received a huge concession yesterday, with tariffs being removed on raw materials and components – something that will ease pressure on domestic car manufacturing.



This move represents a tailored approach to tariff relief while maintaining the administration’s overall trade strategy. According to Fuller, “The Trump administration is not going to reverse policy anytime soon, and the tariffs specifically on China are probably going to stay highly elevated.” However, he noted that this development signals a willingness to make strategic exceptions where economically beneficial.



