Trump announces 25% tariffs on goods from Japan, South Korea 

Japan and South Korea were informed that goods from their countries exported to the U.S. would face a 25% import tax beginning Aug. 1, President Donald Trump said Monday on Truth Social.

The Trump administration has begun sending letters to more than 90 U.S. trade partners that higher tariffs could kick in by August. Trump’s 90-day pause on the April 2 “reciprocal” tariffs was set to end Wednesday.

“We invite you to participate in the extraordinary Economy of the United States, the Number One Market in the World, by far,” Trump wrote to leaders in Japan and South Korea. “Please understand this 25% number is far less than what is needed to eliminate the Trade Deficit disparity we have with your Country.”

Trump said both countries had the option of no tariffs should they choose to “build or manufacture product within the United States.”