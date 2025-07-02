Trump announces deal with Vietnam, includes 20% import tariff rate

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he has reached a trade deal with Vietnam, just ahead of the 90-day pause on “reciprocal” tariffs ending for more than 90 countries that barter with the U.S.

Goods from Vietnam to the U.S. will now face a 20% import tax, instead of the 46% duty rate Trump said he would impose on merchandise from the country during his “Liberation Day” announcement on April 2.

Trump also said goods from Vietnam to the U.S. could also be hit with tariffs as high as 40% if they originated in another country and were transferred to Vietnam for final shipment to the United States.

“It is my Great Honor to announce that I have just made a Trade Deal with the Socialist Republic of Vietnam after speaking with To Lam, the Highly Respected General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam,” Trump posted on Truth Social.