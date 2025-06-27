US, China agree on deal for tariffs, rare-earth magnets

The U.S. and China have agreed on a trade deal that would reduce tariffs and expedite shipments of rare-earth metals.

United States Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Friday that U.S. tariffs on Chinese imports will now start at 30%, while China’s duty rate on goods from the U.S. will be at 10%. The 20% fentanyl levy on China will also stay in place.

In April, the Trump administration hit Chinese imports with a 145% tariff rate. China retaliated by slapping a 125% tariff on goods imported from the U.S.

“Now our tariffs are at 30% on them, we’re at 10%,” Bessent said on Fox Business. “We’re collecting a substantial tariff income.”