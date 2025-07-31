Trump announces trade deal with South Korea, imports face 15% tariff

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the U.S. has reached a “full and complete trade deal” with South Korea that includes a 15% tariff on imports from the Asian nation.

As part of the agreement, U.S. exports to South Korea will not face duties. South Korea will buy $100 billion in U.S. energy products and invest $350 billion into the U.S. shipbuilding sector, as well as production of semiconductors, secondary batteries and biotech products.

“I am pleased to announce that the United States of America has agreed to a Full and Complete Trade Deal with the Republic of Korea. The Deal is that South Korea will give to the United States $350 Billion Dollars for Investments owned and controlled by the United States, and selected by myself, as President,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

The agreement between South Korea and the U.S. averts a steeper 25% import duty rate that would have started Friday, according to a letter Trump sent to Seoul on July 7.