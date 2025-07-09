Trump floats 50% tariff on copper, 200% on pharmaceuticals

President Donald Trump said he plans to implement a 50% tariff on copper imports, and is mulling a 200% levy on imported pharmaceutical products later this year.

“Today, we’re doing copper,” Trump said during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday in Washington. “I believe the tariff on copper, we’re going to make it 50%.”

The 50% tariff on imported copper and a potential 200% import tax on pharmaceutical products is part of a plan to get companies to move production back to the U.S., Trump administration officials said.

“The idea is to bring copper home, bring copper production home,” Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said in an interview on CNBC.