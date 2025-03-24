Trump may take softer approach on April 2 ‘reciprocal’ tariffs

President Donald Trump said he is considering a more targeted slate of reciprocal tariffs on April 2 than previously expected.

Trump has called April 2, when the tariff policy is to be revealed, “Liberation Day,” and could include broad reciprocal tariffs to match duties that other countries charge on U.S. imports.

The White House said the tariffs set to begin April 2 likely won’t be as wide-ranging as previously planned.

“I may give a lot of countries breaks. It’s reciprocal, but we might be even nicer than that. You know, we’ve been very nice to a lot of countries for a long time,” Trump told reporters at the White House on Monday, according to The Hill.



