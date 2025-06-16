Trump OKs tariff cuts for United Kingdom, as trade talks continue

President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Monday they have agreed to ease tariffs on some goods from both countries amid ongoing negotiations for a broader trade deal.

The agreement announced on Monday includes slashing tariffs on aerospace imports from the U.K. to zero, which will take effect by the end of the month.

The deal also lowers tariffs on auto imports from the U.K. to 10% on the first 100,000 vehicles, according to the White House. Previously vehicles imported from Great Britain faced a 27.5% duty.

Monday’s agreement also implements reciprocal market access on beef — with U.K. farmers given a quota for “13,000 metric tonnes” to the U.S.



