White House reaches trade agreement with United Kingdom

President Donald Trump on Thursday announced a trade agreement with the United Kingdom, the first agreement established since his “Liberation Day” tariff announcement against all U.S. trading partners on April 2.

Trump said the final details of the agreement, which must be approved by Congress, will be finalized in the coming weeks, but it increases access for agricultural, chemicals, machinery and other products for both countries.

“The UK was largely closed, very much closed to trade, and now it’s opened,” Trump said from the Oval Office. “The deal includes billions of dollars of increased market access for American exports, especially in agriculture, dramatically increasing access for American beef, ethanol and virtually all of the products produced by our great farmers.”

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the agreement will be beneficial to both countries.



