Trump says he won’t lift tariffs on Canadian goods

President Donald Trump said Tuesday there’s nothing Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney could say to immediately eliminate trade tariffs imposed on goods from his country.

Trump hosted Carney at the White House on Tuesday for their first in-person meeting since Carney’s election victory on April 28.

During a question-and-answer session with journalists in the Oval Office, a reporter asked Trump if Carney could say anything to persuade him to lift tariffs right away.

“No. It’s just the way it is. This was a very friendly conversation,” Trump said. “But we want to make our own cars.”



