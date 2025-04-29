Trump plans to ease tariffs on US auto imports

President Donald Trump will sign an executive order Tuesday aiming to reduce the impact of auto tariffs on U.S. automakers, White House officials said.

The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that the White House is set to announce a new tariff structure for cars that avoids “stacking” tariffs on top of other import taxes already in place, such as additional 25% duties on foreign steel and aluminum.

Autos and parts subject to the 25% Section 232 autos tariffs would no longer be subject to other tariffs imposed by Trump, including 25% duties on Canadian and Mexican goods, as well as 10% duties applied to most other countries.

“This deal is a major victory for the President’s trade policy by rewarding companies who manufacture domestically, while providing a runway to manufacturers who have expressed their commitment to invest in America and expand their domestic manufacturing,” Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said in a statement to CNN on Monday.



