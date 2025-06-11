Trump says trade deal reached with China 

President Donald Trump has announced his administration has reached an agreeable trade deal with China.

In a Truth Social post from Wednesday morning, the President said “our deal with China is done, pending final approval from Xi and me.”

Trump says China will provide rare earths, and that US universities will still be welcoming to Chinese students pic.twitter.com/Nz7gDY5lyK — Joe Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) June 11, 2025

The post stated that “we are getting a total of 55% tariffs, China is getting 10%” and that the relationship between the two countries is “excellent”.

President Trump also said magnets and any necessary rare earth metals will be supplied up front by China and the agreement covers Chinese students studying in the United States.



