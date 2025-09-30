Trump slaps tariffs on imported lumber, timber and furniture 

The Trump administration on Monday announced tariffs on imported wood products, targeting softwood lumber, timber, kitchen cabinets, vanities and upholstered furniture.

Under a presidential proclamation, imports of softwood lumber and timber will face a 10% tariff, while kitchen cabinets, vanities and upholstered wood furniture will be hit with a 25% duty starting Oct. 14.

Trump’s proclamation said wood product imports were weakening the U.S. economy, resulting in a persistent threat to the U.S. supply chains and harming the domestic wood industry.

“Because of the state of the United States wood industry, the United States may be unable to meet demands for wood products that are crucial to the national defense and critical infrastructure,” the proclamation said.