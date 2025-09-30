Trump slaps tariffs on imported lumber, timber and furniture 

The Trump administration on Monday announced tariffs on imported wood products, targeting softwood lumber, timber, kitchen cabinets, vanities and upholstered furniture.
Under a presidential proclamation, imports of softwood lumber and timber will face a 10% tariff, while kitchen cabinets, vanities and upholstered wood furniture will be hit with a 25% duty starting Oct. 14.
Trump’s proclamation said wood product imports were weakening the U.S. economy, resulting in a persistent threat to the U.S. supply chains and harming the domestic wood industry.
“Because of the state of the United States wood industry, the United States may be unable to meet demands for wood products that are crucial to the national defense and critical infrastructure,” the proclamation said.
The announcement is expected to have significant ripple effects globally. Canada, the largest exporter of softwood lumber to the U.S., could be especially hard hit.
In 2024, the U.S. imported about $11.59 billion worth of “wood and articles of wood, wood charcoal” from Canada, according to Trading Economics.
Manufacturers in Vietnam, China and Mexico — major furniture exporters — are also bracing for impact. The U.S. imported about $12.2 billion in household furniture products during the first six months of the year, according to Furniture Today.
The White House said in the absence of trade agreements or compliance from foreign exporters, tariff rates could rise sharply on Jan. 1 — potentially up to 50% on certain cabinet items.
Trump’s latest action follows tariffs recently imposed on imports of pharmaceuticals and heavy-duty trucks. Earlier this year, the White House announced duties on steel, aluminum, copper and autos, as well as reciprocal tariffs meant to reshape trade relationships viewed as unfavorable to the United States.
Critics of the tariffs have voiced concern that the new duties will inflate costs for American consumers and builders.
Former U.S. Rep. Matt Cartwright, (D-Pennsylvania), said safety will suffer as a result of the new tariff on imports of trucks.
“Tariffs are a dumb idea. They’re just a tax that Americans pay. The White House will deny that but it’s the truth. Trump will make you think it’s just to attack Mexico. But if he’s going to put a tariff on all imported trucks, that will include Volvo trucks, Mercedes trucks, BMW trucks, Japanese trucks, and the trucking companies are the ones who pay the price,” Cartwright said in an email to FreightWaves.
Cartwright is an attorney at Scranton, Pennsylvania-based firm Munley Law, which handles cases involving truck crashes.
“A lot of these companies are already on shoestring budgets, and unfortunately the first thing that gets cut when costs go up is safety. Those safety costs could include maintenance, training and vetting the drivers to make sure they’re safe drivers. All of that costs money,” Cartwright said.