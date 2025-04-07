Trump threatens additional 50% tariff on imports from China

President Donald Trump on Monday said he will impose an additional 50% tariff on goods from China unless the country immediately withdraws its 34% retaliatory tariff on imports from the U.S.
China levied matching tariffs against the U.S. on Friday in response to the White House’s additional 34% reciprocal duties that were announced last Wednesday.
“If China does not withdraw its 34% increase above their already long term trading abuses by tomorrow, April 8th, 2025, the United States will impose ADDITIONAL Tariffs on China of 50%, effective April 9th. Additionally, all talks with China concerning their requested meetings with us will be terminated! Negotiations with other countries, which have also requested meetings, will begin taking place immediately,” Trump posted on Truth Social.
If Trump imposes an additional 50% tariff on China-based imports starting Wednesday, it would take U.S. duties on all Chinese goods to an all-time high of 84%.
Trump unveiled a broad tariff plan for all U.S. trade partners on Wednesday, during what he has referred to as “Liberation Day.”
Trump’s plan includes a baseline 10% tariff on trade partners, as well as 25% tariffs on certain imported vehicles and auto parts arriving into the U.S. The plan also calls for a 34% tax on imports from China and 20% on the European Union, among others.
As part of its retaliatory measures, China also said on Friday it will impose more export controls on rare earth materials, which are used in high-tech products such as computer chips and electric vehicle batteries.
China was the third-ranked U.S. trading partner in 2024 at $582 billion in cross-border commerce.