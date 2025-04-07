Trump threatens additional 50% tariff on imports from China

President Donald Trump on Monday said he will impose an additional 50% tariff on goods from China unless the country immediately withdraws its 34% retaliatory tariff on imports from the U.S.

China levied matching tariffs against the U.S. on Friday in response to the White House’s additional 34% reciprocal duties that were announced last Wednesday.

“If China does not withdraw its 34% increase above their already long term trading abuses by tomorrow, April 8th, 2025, the United States will impose ADDITIONAL Tariffs on China of 50%, effective April 9th. Additionally, all talks with China concerning their requested meetings with us will be terminated! Negotiations with other countries, which have also requested meetings, will begin taking place immediately,” Trump posted on Truth Social.

If Trump imposes an additional 50% tariff on China-based imports starting Wednesday, it would take U.S. duties on all Chinese goods to an all-time high of 84%.



