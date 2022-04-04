  • ITVI.USA
Last-mile deliveryModern ShipperNewsRecent News

Try before you buy: Deliveright offers trial of logistics platform

Grasshopper Lite enables white-glove last-mile delivery of big and bulky items

Photo of Brian Straight Brian Straight Follow on Twitter Monday, April 4, 2022
1 minute read
Deliveright offers trial of last mile delivery technology
Heavy goods delivery platform Deliveright is opening up access to its technology on a trial basis. (Photo: Pexels/Rodnae Productions)

Heavy-goods white-glove delivery platform Deliveright is offering a trial version of its final-mile platform Grasshopper to businesses interested in testing out how its technology can improve logistics operations.

Grasshopper Lite enables real-time data and delivery tracking from the point of origin to the customer’s home. It also offers shipping cost analysis and service levels ranging from curbside to full white-glove delivery.

“Customers expect an exceptional experience regardless of the state of the supply chain, and it’s on market leaders to integrate technology into the traditionally manual world of transporting and delivering large, tangible products,” said Doug Ladden, CEO of Deliveright. “Our team is dedicated to developing digital solutions to help delivery companies and merchants provide better and more transparent service to their customers.”

Deliveright’s Grasshopper platform is an AI-powered platform and automates complicated logistics, including final-mile delivery of big and bulky items such as furniture, with a focus on e-commerce and retail orders.

Grasshopper Lite users are provided access to the Grasshopper environment account upon signing up. Within minutes, operators can enter orders and schedule deliveries. Grasshopper combines warehouse management systems and transportation management systems under one roof, enabling increased visibility between steps and a more streamlined flow of information, reducing manual work, human error and costly delays, paving the way for a smoother shipping experience, the company explained.

Grasshopper also provides instant quotes to customers.

In December, Deliveright expanded its operational base to include Canada. The company offers e-commerce, dedicated and less-than-truckload, warehousing and rapid fulfillment, and business-to-business distribution services across its network.

Click for more articles by Brian Straight.

Photo of Brian Straight

Brian Straight

Brian Straight leads FreightWaves' Modern Shipper brand as Managing Editor. A journalism graduate of the University of Rhode Island, he has covered everything from a presidential election, to professional sports and Little League baseball, and for more than 10 years has covered trucking and logistics. Before joining FreightWaves, he was previously responsible for the editorial quality and production of Fleet Owner magazine and fleetowner.com. Brian lives in Connecticut with his wife and two kids and spends his time coaching his son’s baseball team, golfing with his daughter, and pursuing his never-ending quest to become a professional bowler. You can reach him at bstraight@freightwaves.com.