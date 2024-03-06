Watch Now


Air CargoAmerican ShipperNewsTrade and Compliance

TSA rule change provides regulatory relief to air logistics providers

Security program renewals to be spaced 3 years apart

Eric Kulisch
·
A private canine team inspects air cargo for explosives at a warehouse. Freight forwarders can hire security companies to inspect freight shipments to prevent delays at airport facilities. (Photo: Jim Allen/FreightWaves)

The Transportation Security Administration is easing the compliance burden on airfreight intermediaries by allowing the logistics businesses to submit applications renewing security credentials once every three years instead of annually, according to a recent regulatory notice.

The rule change, which takes effect on Monday, impacts about 3,800 indirect air carriers registered with the TSA. The companies receive and consolidate cargo from multiple shippers and tender them to various airlines for transport, as well as arrange ground transportation. 

The TSA said the change will save the industry about $5.5 million over 10 years in terms of work hours utilized but will not have a negative impact on aviation security. It will also reduce the administrative burden on the TSA itself.

Air forwarders are vetted by the TSA to make sure they are legitimate businesses and to determine whether any personnel pose a threat to transportation security. The logistics companies are required to implement approved security protocols to ensure no explosives or other suspicious material are in packages tendered to aircraft operators. They are responsible for educating and training employees on security procedures.


Under federal rules, indirect air carriers must annually renew their registration for the security program, which is a prerequisite for shipping goods by air.

The Airforwarders Association supported the rulemaking in written comments filed with the agency. It argued that the triennial renewal cycle coincides with the certification cycle for the Certificated Cargo Screening Program, which allows approved companies to inspect shipments upstream from the airport instead of leaving the task to airlines and causing backlogs.

“Aligning the renewal periods … allows TSA and indirect air carriers to derive cost efficiencies by reducing the administrative burden in processing renewals for each security program,” the AfA said.

The Air Line Pilots Association opposed the new registration schedule, saying that a change could reduce opportunities to discover evolving security threats and that high turnover rates among staff require TSA audits and training verification on an annual basis. The four hours per year it takes companies to file the renewal paperwork is not a meaningful burden on industry, it added.


“An effective air-cargo protective system must focus on the entire supply chain, discover opportunities for, and provide reasonable measures to prevent or interrupt malicious acts, not reduce the oversight and opportunities to discover evolving security threats. ALPA emphasizes that safety and security must not be compromised on the basis of economic relief and recommends that TSA refocus its attention on considering ways to increase aviation cargo security,” the union said in its submission.

The TSA responded that indirect air carriers are still subject to regular inspection and enforcement programs regardless of the renewal schedule.

Under the final rule, every air forwarder will be subject to at least one triennial comprehensive inspection, two targeted annual inspections in other years and possible supplemental inspections by the agency as warranted.

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

Sign up for the weekly American Shipper Air newsletter here.

Trade group wary of unfunded mandate to curtail fentanyl smuggling

Where live entertainment meets customs compliance


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Supply Chain and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He won Environmental Journalist of the Year from the Seahorse Freight Association in 2014 and was the group's 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. In December 2022, he was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist by the Seahorse Freight Association. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. Eric is based in Portland, Oregon. He can be reached for comments and tips at [email protected]