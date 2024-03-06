TSA rule change provides regulatory relief to air logistics providers

The Transportation Security Administration is easing the compliance burden on airfreight intermediaries by allowing the logistics businesses to submit applications renewing security credentials once every three years instead of annually, according to a recent regulatory notice.

The rule change, which takes effect on Monday, impacts about 3,800 indirect air carriers registered with the TSA. The companies receive and consolidate cargo from multiple shippers and tender them to various airlines for transport, as well as arrange ground transportation.

The TSA said the change will save the industry about $5.5 million over 10 years in terms of work hours utilized but will not have a negative impact on aviation security. It will also reduce the administrative burden on the TSA itself.

Air forwarders are vetted by the TSA to make sure they are legitimate businesses and to determine whether any personnel pose a threat to transportation security. The logistics companies are required to implement approved security protocols to ensure no explosives or other suspicious material are in packages tendered to aircraft operators. They are responsible for educating and training employees on security procedures.



