Turn questionable suspects into actual prospects

Freight brokers play an important role in the transportation ecosystem – bridging the gap between empty trucks and shippers with product to move. As integral as the job is, it can also be frustrating as they prospect using tools that have been largely the same for years. The tools force them to send hundreds of emails and make dozens of calls each day, usually to prospects who have little to no interest in what they are offering. Most of those reach-outs never lead anywhere, and the ones that do can take between seven and 12 touches to pan out.

On a great day, a broker utilizing traditional lead-gathering methods will see about 5% of those suspects turn out to be qualified prospects. On a bad day, that number can be much, much lower. That means, for every 100 phone calls, five may actually need what you are selling. That is an exhausting and defeating ratio. One of the things that makes this work so difficult is bad data. It is difficult to impossible to know how much companies are actually spending on the services you’re trying to sell. That is because legacy data is cluttered, inaccurate and opaque.

Zembles is out to change that by introducing a tool that uses verified shipping and transportation spend data combined with cutting edge technology, to instantly identify highly qualified prospects. It is the breakthrough that the logistics sales world has been waiting for, helping clients turn a measly 5% success rate into sales wins at 50% or more. The tool does the heavy lifting, freeing brokers up to do more selling.

Using Zembles arms brokers with a myriad of advantages, including:

Instant access to quality leads.

Reliable and up-to-date data on prospects.

Huge jumps in prospect success rates.

Hours of saved time.

“Zembles can give you those five highly qualified prospects we talked about earlier without all the running around and scouring Google Maps. Imagine having a tool that allows you to find more companies that ‘look like’ your best customer or prospects by simply typing in the name of your best customer,” Cortera Chief Operating Officer Greg Johnson said.

Relying on verified spend data to make decisions inherently leads to better outcomes. That 5% success rate could easily jump to over 50% when utilizing good data and a powerful technology platform to identify prospects, according to Johnson. At Zembles, the goal is to stop the constant scramble and bring some stability to an off-kilter world. End the searching and focus on selling.

A day in the life of a broker using Zembles is bound to be much less stressful and way more productive than that of their data-poor peers. These brokers are still responsible for sourcing new leads, assisting current customers and managing internal relations. Zembles allows brokers to use the time they spent searching focused on their sales campaigns instead, leading to more closes.

With Zembles, brokers spend their afternoons finding new prospects based on their existing customers instead of driving around aimlessly hoping to stumble into a new customer. Lead generation that uses unique verified data and powerful technology empowers brokers to bolster their bottom lines, but it also gives them the gift of freedom by giving them back their time and peace of mind.

Make 2021 the year of turning suspects into prospects. Let Zembles be the hunter so you can be the better closer.