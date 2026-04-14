U.S.-Mexico trade hits $73B in February as border capacity tightens

Mexico remained the United States’ largest trading partner in February, totaling $73.2 billion in two-way commerce, highlighting the durability of cross-border supply chains despite broader trade headwinds.

Bilateral trade between the U.S. and Mexico was up about 7% year over year, maintaining Mexico’s No. 1 ranking among U.S. trading partners, according to U.S. Census Bureau data analyzed by WorldCity.

The total included $28.9 billion in U.S. exports to Mexico and $44.3 billion in imports, reflecting continued strength in northbound manufacturing and consumer goods flows.

Mexico’s continued hold on the No. 1 spot reflects sustained demand for cross-border capacity — even as cost pressures, regulatory changes and tariff uncertainty reshape how that freight moves.

Laredo remains a key gateway Port Laredo, Texas, ranked as the No. 2 international trade gateway in February, trailing only John F. Kennedy International Airport, reinforcing its central role in U.S.-Mexico commerce. Laredo alone handled more than $29 billion in trade with Mexico during the month, accounting for the overwhelming majority of cross-border flows by value. The concentration of freight moving through Texas border crossings continues to shape capacity, pricing and infrastructure demand across trucking and intermodal networks. Trade flows between the two countries remain heavily tied to manufacturing supply chains and energy markets. Related: US-Mexico trade hits new high of $872B in 2025 Key U.S. exports to Mexico: Computer parts ($2.84B)

Gasoline and other fuels ($2.03B)

Computers ($1.54B)

Motor vehicle parts ($1.46B)

Semiconductors and electronic components Key U.S. imports from Mexico: Computers ($8.86B)

Motor vehicle parts ($2.85B)

Passenger vehicles ($2.72B)

Commercial vehicles ($2.64B)

Electronics and consumer goods At a broader level, U.S. trade data shows imports rising in categories such as computers, semiconductors and automotive products, while exports were driven by industrial supplies, energy and services, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). The U.S. recorded a $16.8 billion trade deficit with Mexico in February, driven by higher imports and slightly lower exports during the month, the BEA reported. Still, total bilateral trade remains elevated, with $147 billion in two-way commerce through the first two months of 2026, reinforcing Mexico’s position as the top supplier of goods to the U.S. Retailers push to preserve USMCA stability Industry groups say the strength of U.S.-Mexico trade flows underscores the importance of maintaining policy stability under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA). In a joint statement, the National Retail Federation and its North American counterparts emphasized that “the integrated nature of our retail supply chains” depends on preserving seamless cross-border movement of goods, NRF said in a news release. The groups added that maintaining tariff-free trade and a trilateral framework is essential to keeping costs predictable for businesses and consumers. C.H. Robinson: Strong volumes, rising pressure Logistics provider C.H. Robinson (Nasdaq: CHRW) said cross-border freight demand remains solid, particularly for northbound shipments into the U.S., even as cost pressures build. “The defining challenge for shippers in Q2 is not demand but securing reliable capacity,” the company said in its April freight market update, noting tightening conditions across key export and cross-docking lanes. The report also highlighted: Rising diesel prices and labor costs in Mexico

Increasing insurance premiums

Tightening driver availability and compliance requirements Despite those pressures, strong intermediate goods imports and manufacturing activity continue to support freight volumes moving across the border.