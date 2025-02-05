Watch Now


U.S. Postal service places embargo on parcels from China

Suspension follows White House trade actions on Chinese goods

Eric Kulisch
Workers process packages at a U.S. Postal Service facility. (Photo: USPS)

The U.S. Postal Service late Tuesday temporarily suspended acceptance of inbound parcels from China and Hong Kong, according to a service bulletin on the agency’s website. No explanation for the cut off was given and a spokesperson declined to provide details.

National postal services China Post and Hong Kong Post collect mail and ship it to the United States by air carrier under procedures outlined in international agreements. 

The suspension does not apply to letters and flat document pouches.

The Trump administration this week imposed a 10% tariff on all goods from China and banned  all low-value, e-commerce parcels from receiving duty-free benefits under the de minimis entry program. The administration said the emergency order is part of its strategy to stop the illegal shipment of fentanyl and precursor chemicals into the United States. 


The move against low-value shipments will force B2C online orders to go through regular customs clearance and pay duties of between 10% to 35%. Trade analysts say the extra costs could be passed onto consumers.

