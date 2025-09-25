UN: Trade reset, geopolitics to hurt container trade growth

Maritime trade is entering a period of fragile growth marked by geopolitical adjustments and structural pressures, a new analysis finds, with only modest prospects for containerized shipping over the next several years.

While 80% of the world’s merchandise trade moves by sea, the maritime industry is facing rising costs and increasing uncertainty, according to the UN’s Trade and Development (UNCTAD) Review of Maritime Transport 2025.

Maritime trade volume will expand by just 0.5% in 2025, and containerized trade by 1.4% after a robust 2024. UNCTAD projects volumes in the mid-term from 2026–2030 to grow at an average annual rate of 2% and containerized trade by 2.3%.

Seaborne ton-miles are expected to grow 5.9% in 2025, largely due to rerouting of vessels around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope as Yemen’s Houthi rebels continue to target shipping in the Red Sea. But ton-miles are forecast to increase a marginal 0.3% over the mid-term.