LA port sees 10% import drop through year-end

The July momentum fueled by a pause in the Trump administration’s trade war on China carried over into August, as the hub handled 958,355 twenty foot equivalent units (TEUs), just off the record traffic from a year ago.

“The Port of Los Angeles moved nearly 2 million containers in July and August combined,” Port of Los Angeles Executive Director Gene Seroka said in a media briefing. “That’s the best two-month stretch for any port in the Western Hemisphere. Retailers and manufacturers have continued to bring goods in early, both to get ahead of holiday demand and to hedge against any shifts in trade policy.

The August surge mirrored similarly positive results at the Port of Long Beach, LA’s neighbor in the San Pedro port complex, top-ranked among American maritime cargo centers.

But that’s where the growth ends, Seroka said, as a confluence of factors weighs on container traffic through the remainder of this year.