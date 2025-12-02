Union Pacific delays rail merger filing

Union Pacific and Norfolk Southern now expect to file their merger application with federal regulators around Dec. 16, two weeks later than they had originally hoped.

UP Chief Executive Jim Vena told an investor conference on Tuesday that one of the contractors working on a section of the application needed additional time to finish before the massive document could be sent to the Surface Transportation Board.

Union Pacific CEO Jim Vena. (Photo: UP)

“We want to make sure that that final product is … exceptional so that when we give it to the STB that they’re comfortable that we’ve answered the questions and given them the information they want,” Vena said.

The application is expected to run more than 4,000 pages. It will detail the railroad’s growth projections and operating plan. Once it’s filed, the STB will have 30 days to accept the application or reject it as incomplete.