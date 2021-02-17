Union Pacific makes leadership appointments

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) has appointed three employees to serve new roles within the company’s marketing and sales division, effective March 1.

Jason Hess will become vice president of bulk. He will succeed Brad Thrasher, who is retiring after 33 years at Union Pacific (UP).

Hess himself has been with UP for more than 26 years, serving most recently as vice president for premium. He has also held leadership positions in multiple business groups, including premium, bulk, industrial products, and customer care and support, UP said.

Kari Kirchhoefer will become vice president of premium after serving as vice president of Loup Logistics. Kirchhoefer has been with UP for more than 28 years, holding leadership positions in industrial products, customer care and support, and bulk, UP said.

Josh Perkes will become vice president of Loup Logistics. He recently served as assistant vice president of workforce resources. Perke has been with UP for more than 18 years and has held leadership positions in premium, industrial products and operations.

