‘Unprecedented’ import volume propels South Carolina Ports to all-time record

South Carolina Ports reached another record in November, achieving an all-time high for the number of containers handled in a single month.

November’s volumes, which account for both boxes measured in twenty-foot equivalent units as well as pier containers, beat the previous monthly container record set in March.

SC Ports handled 250,711 TEUs in November at the Wando Welch, North Charleston and Hugh K. Leatherman terminals at the Port of Charleston, the South Carolina Ports Authority said. The volume is 21% higher than November 2020.

Since the start of the fiscal year in July, SC Ports has moved 1.17 million TEUs at those three terminals, which is 17% higher than the same period in 2020.

SC Ports also handled 138,573 pier containers in November, which is 21% higher year-over-year. Since July 1, SC Ports has moved 16% more pier containers, with volumes totaling 650,363 pier containers.

The higher volumes come as an “unprecedented” retail import volumes continue to flow into the Port of Charleston, according to the South Carolina Ports Authority and SC Ports CEO Jim Newsome.

“While the global supply chain remains strained from handling record amounts of cargo, SC Ports brings fluidity to the supply chain. We invested strategically in port infrastructure to provide much-needed capacity, and we consistently deploy creative, responsive solutions to meet shippers’ needs,” Newsome said.

The port also handled an all-time monthly record of 127,081 loaded import TEUs, which is 36% above November 2020. Loaded exports totaled 67,639 TEUs, up 5% from a year ago.

Volumes at SC Ports’ two rail-served inland ports totaled 16,629 rail moves at Inland Port Greer and Inland Port Dillon. Inland Port Greer conducted 14,384 rail moves, up 28% year-over-year, while Inland Port Dillon handled 2,245 rail moves, compared with 3,077 in November 2020.

SC Ports also handled 14,823 vehicles at Columbus Street Terminal in November, down from 20,838 a year ago.

“With record throughput volumes, we are experiencing higher-than-normal on-terminal inventories, especially with empty containers,” Newsome said. “We are working with our ocean carrier partners to ramp up evacuations of empties to ensure we maintain terminal fluidity.

“Our excellent maritime community, motor carrier partners and SC Ports team continue to keep freight moving through the supply chain, supporting companies throughout the Southeast and beyond.”

Subscribe to FreightWaves’ e-newsletters and get the latest insights on freight right in your inbox.

Click here for more FreightWaves articles by Joanna Marsh.