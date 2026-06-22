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UPS adds 27 cold transfer facilities for pharmaceutical shipping

$48M investment continues buildout of healthcare logistics infrastructure

Eric Kulisch
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A UPS worker loads a truck with temperature-sensitive medical products at a cross-dock facility in Europe. (Photo: UPS)

United Parcel Service has invested $48 million to open 27 temperature-controlled truck cross-dock facilities around the world to support rising demand from pharmaceutical manufacturers, medical labs and biotech companies for logistics service that maintains product integrity for temperature-sensitive products during transit.

The new facilities are located in Europe, Asia and the Americas near key air and multimodal hubs. Cross-docks are designed for rapid air-to-ground and ground-to-ground transfer, and to minimize storage in a traditional warehouse. 

All the transfer facilities comply with pharmaceutical handling standards established by the International Air Transport Association, UPS (NYSE: UPS) said in a news release on Monday.

In late 2024, UPS added two healthcare-focused cross-dock facilities in Milan, Italy, and Frankfurt, Germany. 

The fast-growing popularity of advanced therapies, such as cell and gene treatments, mRNA vaccines and GLP-1 weight-loss drugs, has increased demand for precision cold-chain services. Next-generation medicines have a much higher value and have much less tolerance for shipping errors, say UPS officials. With so much at stake, the best practice in healthcare logistics is toward fewer handoffs, more integrated networks and greater door-to-door accountability. 

Demand for temperature-sensitive biologics is projected to expand at an 8.3% compound annual growth rate through 2033, reaching an estimated $39.1 billion, according to Growth Market Reports. Temperature deviations from defined parameters are a major concern for drug makers, with cold-chain failures costing up to $35 billion per year and contributing up to 50% of global vaccine waste, the World Health Organization estimates

“What’s new here is greater network integration across air and ground flows, more control at handoff points, historically a major risk area, and faster, more consistent movement of temperature-sensitive freight,” said Kiel Harkness, vice president of healthcare strategy, in an email. “It’s about closing gaps in how the network operates for complex healthcare shipments.  Every time a shipment changes hands or modes, there’s potential for delays, temperature excursions and loss of visibility.” 

Each shipment moving through a cross-dock is continually monitored with sensors, allowing staff members to quickly intervene if there are signs of temperature changes. 

Healthcare focus

As demand for traditional, low-yield parcel delivery slows and profit margins erode, UPS has targeted healthcare logistics as a primary avenue of growth because pharmaceutical and life sciences companies are willing to pay a premium for complex services required to maintain ultra-sensitive medicines and biologics at optimum temperature throughout their supply chain journey.

UPS began expanding its healthcare unit before the Covid pandemic and has since invested heavily in cold-chain distribution facilities, packaging and transport for handling goods with strict temperature requirements, ranging from 35.6 degrees to 46.4 degrees Fahrenheit, 59 to 77 degrees Fahrenheit and frozen. 

In November, UPS completed the $1.6 billion acquisition of Andlauer Healthcare Group, a large provider of logistics and temperature-controlled transportation in Canada. It acquired Italian healthcare logistics provider Bomi Group in 2022 and two German-based temperature-controlled logistics providers — Frigo-Trans and BPL — in January 2025. The recently expanded UPS air cargo terminal at Incheon airport in Seoul, South Korea, includes a temperature-controlled facility to support pharmaceutical and perishable food customers.

Two years ago, UPS said it planned to double revenue in healthcare logistics to $20 billion through organic growth and acquisitions by the end of 2026. The company recently topped $3 billion in healthcare revenue for a quarter for the first time, management said during the first-quarter earnings presentation on April 28.

Integrated logistics rivals FedEx and DHL are also aggressively competing for healthcare business.

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

Write to Eric Kulisch at ekulisch@freightwaves.com.

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Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Parcel and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com