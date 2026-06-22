UPS adds 27 cold transfer facilities for pharmaceutical shipping

United Parcel Service has invested $48 million to open 27 temperature-controlled truck cross-dock facilities around the world to support rising demand from pharmaceutical manufacturers, medical labs and biotech companies for logistics service that maintains product integrity for temperature-sensitive products during transit.

The new facilities are located in Europe, Asia and the Americas near key air and multimodal hubs. Cross-docks are designed for rapid air-to-ground and ground-to-ground transfer, and to minimize storage in a traditional warehouse.

All the transfer facilities comply with pharmaceutical handling standards established by the International Air Transport Association, UPS (NYSE: UPS) said in a news release on Monday.

In late 2024, UPS added two healthcare-focused cross-dock facilities in Milan, Italy, and Frankfurt, Germany.