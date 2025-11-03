UPS expands healthcare reach with completion of Andlauer Healthcare deal

UPS has completed the acquisition of Andlauer Healthcare Group, a provider of logistics and refrigerated transportation services for the healthcare sector in Canada, for $1.6 billion in cash, the company announced Monday.

Andlauer’s customers include companies that make pharmaceuticals, vaccines, biologics, blood products, nutraceuticals, medical devices, consumer healthcare, animal health, and health and beauty products.

Michael Andlauer, founder and CEO of AHG, will lead UPS Canada Healthcare and AHG, UPS said. Publicly traded Andlauer will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange.

“The addition of Andlauer’s capabilities will further strengthen our solutions in global health care logistics, particularly in North America,” UPS CEO Carol Tomé said on the company’s earnings call last Tuesday.