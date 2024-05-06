UPS Chief Financial Officer Brian Newman stepping down

UPS announced on Monday that Brian Newman, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will leave the company on June 1 to focus on his health.
According to a press release from Atlanta-based UPS, the company will look internally and externally to select Newman’s successor. Glenn Zaccara, UPS vice president of communications, told FreightWaves that the company has started that search process.
“On behalf of the company and the entire Board of Directors, I thank Brian for his significant contributions to UPS,” said Carol Tomé, UPS chief executive officer, in a press release. “Brian has been a great partner, having guided the company through unprecedented economic conditions. He is leaving us well-positioned for future growth as we execute our 1+2 strategy and continue to deliver on our purpose. We affirm our full year guidance as previously shared in the last earnings call.”
Newman said that he will be focusing on his health following his departure from the company.
“I am honored to have served as CFO of such a storied company with so many great leaders around the world,” Newman said in the press release. “I am confident in the company’s continued success and growth trajectory. My near-term priority is to focus on my health.”
Newman was named CFO in 2019. He was previously executive vice president of finance and operations, Latin America for PepsiCo. (NYSE:PEP). He succeeded Richard Peretz as CFO. Peretz held the job for four years. Newman spent 26 years at Pepsi in a variety of roles across multiple regions.