UPS Chief Financial Officer Brian Newman stepping down

UPS announced on Monday that Brian Newman, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will leave the company on June 1 to focus on his health.

According to a press release from Atlanta-based UPS, the company will look internally and externally to select Newman’s successor. Glenn Zaccara, UPS vice president of communications, told FreightWaves that the company has started that search process.

“On behalf of the company and the entire Board of Directors, I thank Brian for his significant contributions to UPS,” said Carol Tomé, UPS chief executive officer, in a press release. “Brian has been a great partner, having guided the company through unprecedented economic conditions. He is leaving us well-positioned for future growth as we execute our 1+2 strategy and continue to deliver on our purpose. We affirm our full year guidance as previously shared in the last earnings call.”

Newman said that he will be focusing on his health following his departure from the company.



