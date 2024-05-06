Watch Now


Breaking NewsBusinessNews

UPS Chief Financial Officer Brian Newman stepping down

Newman to focus on personal health; UPS begins search for new CFO

Caleb Revill
·
Brian Newman will step down as UPS CFO on June 1. (Photo: UPS)

UPS announced on Monday that Brian Newman, executive vice president and chief financial officer, will leave the company on June 1 to focus on his health.

According to a press release from Atlanta-based UPS, the company will look internally and externally to select Newman’s successor. Glenn Zaccara, UPS vice president of communications, told FreightWaves that the company has started that search process.

“On behalf of the company and the entire Board of Directors, I thank Brian for his significant contributions to UPS,” said Carol Tomé, UPS chief executive officer, in a press release. “Brian has been a great partner, having guided the company through unprecedented economic conditions. He is leaving us well-positioned for future growth as we execute our 1+2 strategy and continue to deliver on our purpose. We affirm our full year guidance as previously shared in the last earnings call.”

Newman said that he will be focusing on his health following his departure from the company.


“I am honored to have served as CFO of such a storied company with so many great leaders around the world,” Newman said in the press release. “I am confident in the company’s continued success and growth trajectory. My near-term priority is to focus on my health.”

Newman was named CFO in 2019. He was previously executive vice president of finance and operations, Latin America for PepsiCo. (NYSE:PEP). He succeeded Richard Peretz as CFO. Peretz held the job for four years. Newman spent 26 years at Pepsi in a variety of roles across multiple regions.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Caleb Revill

Caleb Revill is a journalist, writer and lifelong learner working as a Junior Writer for Firecrown. When he isn't tackling breaking news, Caleb is on the lookout for fascinating feature stories. Every person has a story to tell, and Caleb wants to help share them! He can be contacted by email anytime at [email protected].