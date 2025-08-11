UPS closing operations in three states as downsizing spreads

UPS continues to lay off workers as it moves forward with a strategy of consolidating parcel distribution facilities to reduce excess capacity. The latest job cuts are in Dallas, Texas, and Wilmington, North Carolina.

The integrated parcel logistics company notified the Texas Workforce Commission last week that it plans to release 62 workers at its Dallas facility on Monroe Drive. Layoffs began Aug. 5.

A UPS (NYSE: UPS) spokeswoman told The Dallas Express, which first reported on the workforce reduction, that the jobs were expendable because the company is eliminating a day shift at the facility as part of a major network reconfiguration aimed at eliminating 200 sortation centers over five years and deploying automation to improve productivity.

The delivery giant on Aug. 8 closed a parcel facility in Pocahontas, Arkansas, spokeswoman Karen Tomaszewski Hill told FreightWaves. She did not have information on how many jobs are impacted.