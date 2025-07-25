UPS to temporarily shut New Orleans parcel center, dismiss workers

UPS will temporarily close a parcel sortation center in New Orleans and lay off 177 personnel, according to a company notice filed with the Louisiana Workforce Commission.

The move is part of a multi-year campaign to streamline the company’s shipping network and improve efficiency as domestic parcel volumes decline. All but 13 workers at the 5700 Morrison Road facility are part-time employees.

NOLA.com, a news platform for several local media organizations in New Orleans, posted a story about the closure on Tuesday. A UPS (NYSE: UPS) spokesperson told the outlet that the Morrison Road facility will reopen sometime next year and that the company will try to relocate as many workers as possible to other locations.

Last October, the company closed its adjacent customer service center.