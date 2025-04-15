UPS hires Delta Air Lines to maintain Boeing 757 engines

Delta Air Lines’ technical operations division will provide engine maintenance support to UPS Airlines for its fleet of Boeing 757-200 converted freighters.

Delta TechOps announced on LinkedIn last week that it has signed a 10-year contract with UPS (NYSE: UPS) to service Pratt & Whitney PW2037 engines on UPS’ entire 757 fleet. Delta CEO Ed Bastian also disclosed the agreement during Delta’s first quarter-earnings briefing.

“This is an exciting one for our MRO team and supports long-term revenue diversification and growth,” Bastian said. Both companies are headquartered in Atlanta.

UPS operates 75 Boeing 757 freighters, according to a fact sheet on its website.



