UPS hires Delta Air Lines to maintain Boeing 757 engines

TechOps among the airline’s major ancillary businesses

Eric Kulisch
Delta TechOps technicians work in Atlanta on a Pratt & Whitney GTF engine. (Photo: Delta/P&W)

Delta Air Lines’ technical operations division will provide engine maintenance support to UPS Airlines for its fleet of Boeing 757-200 converted freighters.

Delta TechOps announced on LinkedIn last week that it has signed a 10-year contract with UPS (NYSE: UPS) to service Pratt & Whitney PW2037 engines on UPS’ entire 757 fleet. Delta CEO Ed Bastian also disclosed the agreement during Delta’s first quarter-earnings briefing.

“This is an exciting one for our MRO team and supports long-term revenue diversification and growth,” Bastian said. Both companies are headquartered in Atlanta.

UPS operates 75 Boeing 757 freighters, according to a fact sheet on its website. 


Delta Air Lines (NYSE: DAL) is one of the largest maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) providers in North America. Other major airlines with their own maintenance units include American and Lufthansa. The companies inspect and maintain their own aircraft, and make extra money from outside customers.

Last week, Pratt & Whitney announced an agreement to expand annual overhaul capacity by 30% for geared turbofan engines at Delta TechOps’ Atlanta facility over the next decade. The GTF engine is a newer type mostly used to power the Airbus A220 and A320 neo family of aircraft. The extra infrastructure will enable Delta to overhaul up to 450 of the engines per year.

Delta makes money from noncore businesses like TechOps and its jet fuel refinery near Philadelphia.

