UPS to retrofit 5,000 delivery vans with air conditioning

UPS said Monday evening it has agreed to retrofit 5,000 existing delivery vehicles in the hottest regions of the country, but the decision falls short of initial Teamster union demands for 28,000 new vehicles for fleet expansion or replacement.

The Atlanta-based express parcel and logistics company said the cooling system installations are in addition to commitments for air conditioning in any newly purchased vehicles.

The Teamsters union publicly pressed UPS (NYSE: UPS) in late June to uphold commitments in the 2023 collective bargaining agreement for purchasing 28,000 package cars with air conditioning by the summer of 2027 to protect drivers from excessive heat conditions.

UPS will install air conditioning in 5,000 delivery vans by June 1, 2027, and deploy them to states in the Southwest and Southeast. The first 2,000 vehicles readied under the agreement will be retrofitted by June 1, 2026, according to a Teamsters news release.