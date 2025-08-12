UPS settles Teamster grievances, averts strikes in multiple states

The union representing some 340,000 workers at UPS said shortly after midnight Tuesday that it called off a strike at the global air sortation hub in Louisville, Kentucky, and package terminals in six other states after the company agreed to resolve several outstanding grievances and a local contract dispute.

The resolution, however, did little to resolve testy relations as the Teamsters remain upset with UPS (NYSE: UPS) for offering drivers a buyout package to reduce labor costs, not hiring the promised number of full-time employees and allegedly not complying with a commitment to purchase more package vans equipped with air conditioning. UPS is in the processing of streamlining its delivery network to align with lower parcel volumes, especially as it moves to unload 50% of its business with Amazon, and trying to cut 20,000 jobs.

The Teamsters claimed in a news release that they were prepared to set up strike lines Tuesday morning at the Worldport, across the Chicago area and in California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Ohio before the last-minute settlement.

“The Teamsters have lost all patience with UPS’s ongoing attacks on our members’ rights and our contracts. The gloves are off,” General President Sean O’Brien said. “Since the ratification of our National Master Agreement in 2023, UPS has displayed disdain and shameless disrespect for the workforce. They have refused to settle grievances, they are overworking drivers and our part-time members, they have failed miserably to deliver heat relief, and they are illegally trying to pay our members off. Our union’s actions Monday and Tuesday are just the beginning of an aggressive new chapter for the Teamsters at UPS. We will be UPS’s conscience.”