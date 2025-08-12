Sign In Newsletters Contact Us
American ShipperNewsParcel FreightPostalMagTop Stories

UPS settles Teamster grievances, averts strikes in multiple states

Union ratchets up pressure on parcel giant to meet contract commitments

Eric Kulisch
·
UPS has agreed to give maintenance parts distribution workers at the Worldport air hub all the work they are entitled to under an 11th-hour settlement with the Teamsters union. (Photo: Eric Kulisch/FreightWaves)
Gemini Sparkle

Key Takeaways:

  • The Teamsters union averted a UPS strike after UPS agreed to address several grievances, including a local contract dispute and issues at the Worldport hub.
  • Despite the averted strike, significant tension remains between the Teamsters and UPS over issues such as driver buyout packages, inadequate air conditioning in delivery vans, and the unfulfilled promise of creating full-time positions.
  • The Teamsters secured a first contract for administrative and specialist workers in Chicago and resolved grievances related to seniority and workplace safety in other locations.
  • The Teamsters vowed to continue aggressively pursuing UPS for alleged contract violations and worker mistreatment, emphasizing that the recent settlement was only a beginning to their efforts.
Key takeaways sponsored by SONAR
See a mistake? Contact us.

The union representing some 340,000 workers at UPS said shortly after midnight Tuesday that it called off a strike at the global air sortation hub in Louisville, Kentucky, and package terminals in six other states after the company agreed to resolve several outstanding grievances and a local contract dispute.

The resolution, however, did little to resolve testy relations as the Teamsters remain upset with UPS (NYSE: UPS) for offering drivers a buyout package to reduce labor costs, not hiring the promised number of full-time employees and allegedly not complying with a commitment to purchase more package vans equipped with air conditioning. UPS is in the processing of streamlining its delivery network to align with lower parcel volumes, especially as it moves to unload 50% of its business with Amazon, and trying to cut 20,000 jobs.

The Teamsters claimed in a news release that they were prepared to set up strike lines Tuesday morning at the Worldport, across the Chicago area and in California, Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, Georgia and Ohio before the last-minute settlement.

“The Teamsters have lost all patience with UPS’s ongoing attacks on our members’ rights and our contracts. The gloves are off,” General President Sean O’Brien said. “Since the ratification of our National Master Agreement in 2023, UPS has displayed disdain and shameless disrespect for the workforce. They have refused to settle grievances, they are overworking drivers and our part-time members, they have failed miserably to deliver heat relief, and they are illegally trying to pay our members off. Our union’s actions Monday and Tuesday are just the beginning of an aggressive new chapter for the Teamsters at UPS. We will be UPS’s conscience.”

According to the Teamsters, UPS agreed to stop giving assignments at the Worldport’s Aircraft Maintenance Distribution Center to workers paid a lower rate. After more than a year of complaints, UPS will honor the right of Teamsters Local 89 members to conduct the work. The Aircraft Maintenance Distribution Center is responsible for ordering, receiving, storing, delivering and returning parts to Local 2727 aircraft mechanics. The grievance appears to stem from a union jurisdictional dispute in which UPS sided with Local 2727’s attempt to control the warehouse functions at the new North Hanger, which opened in 2024. 

In Chicago, Teamsters Local 705 achieved a first contract for administrative and specialist workers after protracted negotiations.  The new classification of workers will be elevated to earn the top wage rate for their respective job duties, the union said. 

UPS also agreed to setting grievances regarding seniority and workplace safety at Teamsters Local 20 in Toledo, Ohio, and Teamsters Local 455 in Denver.

“There’s only one thing that UPS cares about and that’s money. Their behavior at the corporate level as of late proves it. Executive bonuses. Stock buybacks. These things are far more important to CEO Carol Tomé than the rights and livelihood of the men and women who deliver all those packages,” said Teamsters General Secretary-Treasurer Fred Zuckerman. “Let this be a warning to UPS that in any state, at any facility, the Teamsters are prepared to fight back against continued abuse of our members.”

UPS had not issued any public response as of 3:30 a.m. ET.

The Teamsters have aggressively called out UPS in recent weeks for alleged violations of the master contract in a tone usually reserved for stalemated contract talks. It has called the voluntary separation offer for drivers a “bribe” and “illegal” because the changes to employment terms weren’t negotiated with the union. FreightWaves reported Saturday that UPS has extended the deadline to accept the offer until Aug. 14 because of low participation so far. 

The union in late June challenged UPS to explain why it has only provided less than 10% of the 28,000 vehicles equipped with air conditioning at the midway point of the contract. It says drivers are routinely exposed to unsafe heat conditions this summer in large swaths of the country, especially in the South and along the eastern seaboard. 

The Teamsters also say UPS is violating rules on overtime work. Frontline workers are protected from being forced to work more than 9.5 hours per day  — or UPS is required to pay significant penalties to compensate workers for the additional hazard and time. In the first six months of the year, UPS has had to pay tens of millions of dollars in penalty wages to workers, according to the union. 

UPS is also dragging its feet on creating at least 22,500 full-time positions, as required under the contract, according to the Teamsters.

“The enforcement of our national contract must now only heat up. We need all members ready to punch back at a moment’s notice,” O’Brien said. “The Teamsters demand that UPS make good, now, on delivering thousands of additional vehicles with air conditioning to our local unions in Zone 1, the hottest working environments for delivery drivers in the nation. UPS is fully and finally out of time to do right by our members. No more excuses, no more delays.”

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

UPS extends buyout offer deadline after low driver interest

UPS posts tepid results amid tariff, restructuring challenges

Teamsters call UPS driver buyout offer ‘paltry’

Eric Kulisch

Eric is the Supply Chain and Air Cargo Editor at FreightWaves. An award-winning business journalist with extensive experience covering the logistics sector, Eric spent nearly two years as the Washington, D.C., correspondent for Automotive News, where he focused on regulatory and policy issues surrounding autonomous vehicles, mobility, fuel economy and safety. He has won two regional Gold Medals and a Silver Medal from the American Society of Business Publication Editors for government and trade coverage, and news analysis. He was voted best for feature writing and commentary in the Trade/Newsletter category by the D.C. Chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists. He was runner up for News Journalist and Supply Chain Journalist of the Year in the Seahorse Freight Association's 2024 journalism award competition. In December 2022, Eric was voted runner up for Air Cargo Journalist. He won the group's Environmental Journalist of the Year award in 2014 and was the 2013 Supply Chain Journalist of the Year. As associate editor at American Shipper Magazine for more than a decade, he wrote about trade, freight transportation and supply chains. He has appeared on Marketplace, ABC News and National Public Radio to talk about logistics issues in the news. Eric is based in Vancouver, Washington. He can be reached for comments and tips at ekulisch@freightwaves.com