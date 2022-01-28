US airlines cut off cargo service ahead of major Northeast storm

Updated 4:08 p.m. ET. (This is a developing story)

Delta Air Lines and United Airlines are restricting the pickup and delivery of cargo at airports in the Northeast as a major storm approaches that some forecasts say could dump more than 2 feet of snow in parts of the region.

Delta Cargo (NYSE: DAL) notified customers that it has embargoed all shipments at John F. Kennedy International Airport ,LaGuardia Airport and Newark in the New York City area, Bradley International Airport in Hartford, Connecticut, and Norfolk International Airport in Virginia starting at 8 p.m. Friday through noon Sunday. Warehouses will be closed at Boston Logan International Airport between midnight Saturday and noon Sunday.

“Impacted customers will be proactively notified and rebooked,” Delta said in the alert.

New York City is under a winter storm warning and Boston is under a blizzard warning. Weather forecasters are calling the storm developing off the East Coast a nor’easter, with heavy wind, rain and snow depending on its trajectory.

United Cargo (NASDAQ: UAL) will stop cargo operations at all three New York-area airports, including its hub in Newark, New Jersey, starting late Friday and ending at noon on Sunday, according to a weather alert on its website.

Similar restrictions are in effect for Bradley International Airport in Hartford, Connecticut, and T.F. Green International in Rhode Island, beginning at 1 a.m. Saturday.

Philadelphia is restricted from midnight until 3 p.m. Saturday.

And Norfolk International Airport in Virginia will not provide any cargo service between 8 a.m. Saturday and 5:30 a.m. Monday.

“All cargo will be held at the origin station until the restrictions have ended unless it has been rerouted at a customer’s request. Please note that we will be unable to accept drop-offs at the affected airports for future shipments during the above restricted times,” United Cargo said.

American Airlines (NASDAQ: AAL) said all outbound and inbound cargo shipments at the Norfolk airport will be suspended from Saturday through Monday at 8 a.m. No restrictions have been announced for any other locations.

Click here for more FreightWaves/American Shipper stories by Eric Kulisch.

What to Read Next:

Air cargo growth hits supply chain turbulence

Delta Cargo celebrates diamond anniversary with $1B in revenue