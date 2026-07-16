US forces fire on Iran-bound tanker

U.S. forces on Wednesday opened fire with missiles to disable an Iran-bound merchant vessel they say was trying to run a blockade in the Arabian Gulf.

The Curacao-flagged M/T Belma was transiting international waters toward Iran‘s Kharg Island crude oil terminal, U.S. Central Command said. “The commercial vessel ignored multiple warnings as it attempted to violate the U.S. blockade. A U.S. aircraft disabled the vessel after firing Hellfire missiles into the ship’s smokestack.

“The ship is no longer transiting to Iran.”

The U.S. deployed a blockade of Iranian ports and coastal areas July 14 amid an exchange of heightened attacks as the ceasefire between Washignton and Tehran fell apart.