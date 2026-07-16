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US forces fire on Iran-bound tanker

Military says vessel was disabled while running blockade

Stuart Chirls
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Iran's Kharg Island fuel terminal is shown in this satellite view. (Photo: Google Maps)

U.S. forces on Wednesday opened fire with missiles to disable an Iran-bound merchant vessel they say was trying to run a blockade in the Arabian Gulf.

The Curacao-flagged M/T Belma was transiting international waters toward Iran‘s Kharg Island crude oil terminal, U.S. Central Command said. “The commercial vessel ignored multiple warnings as it attempted to violate the U.S. blockade. A U.S. aircraft disabled the vessel after firing Hellfire missiles into the ship’s smokestack.

“The ship is no longer transiting to Iran.”

The U.S. deployed a blockade of Iranian ports and coastal areas July  14 amid an exchange of heightened attacks as the ceasefire between Washignton and Tehran fell apart.

The U.S. said it has also redirected two compliant commercial vessels in that time.

Crude oil futures stabilized around $78 a barrel as a steady but reduced stream of commercial ships transits the Strait of Hormuz, according to the Joint Maritime Information Center. 

Read more articles by Stuart Chirls here.

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Iran conflict drives up Asia-US container rate by 276% 

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Stuart Chirls

Stuart Chirls is a journalist who has covered the full breadth of railroads, intermodal, container shipping, ports, supply chain and logistics for Railway Age, the Journal of Commerce and IANA. He has also staffed at S&P, McGraw-Hill, United Business Media, Advance Media, Tribune Co., The New York Times Co., and worked in supply chain with BASF, the world's largest chemical producer. Reach him at stuartchirls@firecrown.com.