US imports of Mexican-made cars, pickup trucks rises 14% in June

Mexico’s automotive manufacturing industry exported 331,517 passenger vehicles and pickup trucks in June, a 14% year-over-year increase compared to the same period last year.
Production of vehicles across Mexico increased 4.9% year-over-year during the month at 361,047 units, according to data from Mexico’s National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI).
The U.S. market was the main destination for exports, accounting for 80% in June, followed by Canada at 10.9%, Germany at 2.6% and Colombia at 1%.
Odracir Barquera, general director of the Mexican Association of the Automotive Industry (AMIA), said while results for the month are positive, the market is still facing uncertainty from President Donald Trump’s tariff policy.
“June is the best month in the entire production record and also the best first half of the year, which is good news,” Barquera said during a video conference on Monday. “However, we must be cautious about the continued performance of the markets to which we export, as well as the current situation with U.S. trade decisions.”
Mexico City-based AMIA is a chamber association formed in 1951 to represent the interests of foreign vehicle manufacturers established in Mexico, including Audi, BMW, FCA, Ford, GM, Honda, JAC, KIA, Mazda, Nissan, Toyota and Volkswagen.
From January through June, auto factories in Mexico exported 666,184 cars and pickup trucks, a 2.8% year-over-year decrease. Total auto production during the first six months of the year increased 0.5% to 2 million vehicles compared to the same period in 2024.
Pickup trucks accounted for 76% of total vehicles produced at Mexican auto factories during June, INEGI reported.
GM factories in Mexico exported 72,324 units in June, a 56.4% year-over-year increase.
In Mexico, Detroit-based GM has three production complexes, including plants in the cities of Ramos Arizpe (Chevy Blazer and Equinox), Silao (Chevy Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500) and San Luis Potosi (GMC Terrain and Chevy Equinox), according to GM Authority.
Nissan exported 53,289 passenger vehicles during the month, a 27.1% year-over-year increase. Japan-based Nissan has two factories in Mexico where it produces models such as the Sentra and Kicks.
Toyota exported 26,974 units during June, a 15% year-over-year gain over the same period in 2024. The Japanese automaker produces the Tacoma pickup truck and the Corolla sedan in Mexico.