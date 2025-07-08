US imports of Mexican-made cars, pickup trucks rises 14% in June

Mexico’s automotive manufacturing industry exported 331,517 passenger vehicles and pickup trucks in June, a 14% year-over-year increase compared to the same period last year.

Production of vehicles across Mexico increased 4.9% year-over-year during the month at 361,047 units, according to data from Mexico’s National Institute of Statistics and Geography (INEGI).

The U.S. market was the main destination for exports, accounting for 80% in June, followed by Canada at 10.9%, Germany at 2.6% and Colombia at 1%.

Odracir Barquera, general director of the Mexican Association of the Automotive Industry (AMIA), said while results for the month are positive, the market is still facing uncertainty from President Donald Trump’s tariff policy.