US imports of Mexican-made trucks plummet in April

Mexican heavy-duty truck exports, production and sales suffered sharp contractions in April, falling to their lowest levels since 2020.

Automotive experts said the trucking industry has been affected by trade uncertainty caused by U.S. tariffs, along with decreasing demand for heavy-duty trucks.

“We have been experiencing months of contraction in exports, and we had already anticipated in previous months that the U.S. market would slow down, in addition to the tariff policies that have been announced,” Rogelio Arzate, president of Mexico’s National Association of Bus, Truck and Tractor Producers (Anpact), said during a news conference on Tuesday.

Exports of Mexican-made heavy-duty trucks fell 21.3% year over year in April 2025 compared to the same month in 2024, with only 8,964 units shipped, according to the most recent data from Mexico’s National Institute of Statistics and Geography.



