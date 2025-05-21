US moves to stop China parcel shipments with counterfeit postal labels

U.S. law enforcement authorities have obtained a temporary restraining order barring two logistics companies, one in New York City and the other in Los Angeles, and their owner from using the U.S. Postal Service to ship packages containing counterfeit postage.

Federal prosecutors last week filed a civil complaint in U.S. District Court for Eastern New York alleging that YDH Express Inc. and YDH Int’l Inc., and owner-operator Yizhao Hou committed mail fraud for years by shipping thousands of parcels for Chinese customers through the U.S. Postal Service using counterfeit Postal Service postage labels, according to a Justice Department news release.

The complaint seeks to immediately stop Hou’s companies from continuing to ship mail parcels and to collect money for financial losses incurred by the Postal Service.

Judge Natasha Merle on Friday issued a temporary restraining order against the defendants.

“The Postal Service provides essential services to Americans, and we will not tolerate attempts by unscrupulous overseas businesses using fake postage to unlawfully deprive USPS of revenue it is entitled to,” stated Joseph Nocella Jr., the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York. His office worked with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service and U.S. Customs and Border Protection on the investigation.