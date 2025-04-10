US rail traffic sees second double-digit increase of 2025

U.S. weekly rail traffic remained ahead of 2024 levels in the week that ended on Saturday, the sixth straight gain and just the second showing a double-digit increase.

According to the Association of American Railroads, volume for the week was 500,584 carloads and intermodal units, an 11.2% increase over the same week a year ago. That includes 226,790 carloads, up 8.5%, and 273,794 containers and trailers, a 13.6% increase.

(Chart: Association of American Railroads)

The only other week this year to see double-digit gains over 2024 levels was the week ending Jan. 18, when traffic jumped 25.9%.

Year to date, carload traffic is up 0.7%, and intermodal volume is up 8.7%. The total of 6,816,848 carloads and intermodal units represents a 5% increase over the first 14 weeks of 2024.



