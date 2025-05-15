US trade with Mexico surges to $77B in March

Mexico was the top U.S. trade partner in March at $77.3 billion, a 13% year-over-year increase and its highest monthly total in six years.
For the first three months of 2025, trade between the U.S. and Mexico totaled $215 billion, an 8% year-over-year increase.
Canada ranked No. 2 for trade with the U.S. at $67.5 billion in March, while China was third at $51 billion.
Chicago O’Hare International Airport was the No. 1 international U.S. trade gateway in the month, totaling $48.5 billion, according to Census Bureau data analyzed by WorldCity.
John F. Kennedy International Airport was the second-ranked U.S. gateway for international trade at $41.5 billion during March.
Port Laredo, Texas, was the No. 3-ranked U.S. trade gateway in March, totaling $31.3 billion in two-way commerce, a 13% year-over-year increase.
Port Laredo’s top imports from Mexico into the U.S. included auto parts ($2.4 billion), computers ($2 billion), passenger vehicles ($1.63 billion) and heavy-duty trucks ($963 million).
Auto parts ($1.34 billion), gasoline ($400 million), electric storage batteries ($300 million) and diesel engines ($257 million) were the port’s top three exports to Mexico.
During March, 264,826 commercial trucks crossed through the Laredo port of entry, a 3.5% year-over-year increase. In April, commercial truck crossings through Laredo declined 4.7% to 254,060 vehicles.
As of Thursday, the Laredo market (OTMS.LRD) accounted for 0.67% of the total outbound truckload demand, an 8% week-over-week gain. However, it was much smaller than markets such as Kansas City, Missouri, and Dallas in the SONAR chart below.