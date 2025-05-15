US trade with Mexico surges to $77B in March

Mexico was the top U.S. trade partner in March at $77.3 billion, a 13% year-over-year increase and its highest monthly total in six years.

For the first three months of 2025, trade between the U.S. and Mexico totaled $215 billion, an 8% year-over-year increase.

Canada ranked No. 2 for trade with the U.S. at $67.5 billion in March, while China was third at $51 billion.

Chicago O’Hare International Airport was the No. 1 international U.S. trade gateway in the month, totaling $48.5 billion, according to Census Bureau data analyzed by WorldCity.



