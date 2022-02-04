USA Truck reports record Q4 and full-year 2021 results

USA Truck Inc. rode a robust freight and pricing market to revenue of $200.9 million and earnings per share of $1.38 during the fourth quarter, 60 cents better than the consensus estimate and 100% higher year-over-year.

It was the sixth consecutive quarter of record adjusted earnings per share, said President and CEO James Reed.

“The fourth quarter and full-year 2021 represent our highest total revenue and adjusted earnings per share in the company’s history,” Reed said in a statement. “During the fourth quarter, continued execution on our strategic initiatives, operational strategy, and a strong freight and pricing market resulted in a trucking segment adjusted operating ratio improvement of 440 basis points year-over-year to 88.7%.”

For full-year 2021, revenue increased 29% to $710.4 million, and adjusted earnings per share increased 347% to $2.86, compared to the same period in 2020.

Fourth-quarter net income was $12.1 million, up 105% compared with $5.9 million in the same period of 2020.

USA Truck Q4/21 Q4/20 Y/Y Gross Change Y/Y % Change Total revenue (in millions) $200.9 $158.8 $42.1 26.5% Truck revenue $119.5 $104.2 $15.3 15% Logistics revenue $94.6 $65.3 $29.3 45% Average number seated trucks 1,761 1,776 -15 -1% Revenue per truck per week $4,290 $3,847 $443 11.5% Total truckload miles (in thousands) 39,467 43,078 -3611 -8% Adjusted OR 88.7% 93.1% -440 bps -4.4% Adjusted EBITDA $25.4 $21.6 $3.8 17.5% Adjusted EPS $1.38 $0.67 $0.71 105.9% Revenue & operating income in millions

Van Buren, Arkansas-based USA Truck’s (NASDAQ: USAK) trucking division delivered fourth-quarter revenue of $119.5 million, a 15% year-over-year increase.

Revenue per truck per week increased 11.5% year-over-year to $4,290.

Deadhead percentage improved 10 basis points to 11.7% compared to 11.6% in the fourth quarter of 2020, while loaded miles per available tractor per week decreased 7% (106 miles) to 1,414 miles.

The average number of seated tractors decreased 1% to 1,761 during the fourth quarter. The average number of available tractors (including company-owned and independent contractors) fell 2% to 1,875.

The trucking segment’s adjusted operating income was $11.5 million for the fourth quarter, an 83% increase compared to the same period in 2020.

The trucking segment posted an operating ratio of 90.3% in the fourth quarter, a 4% year-over-year decline compared to 2020.

USA Truck’s brokerage division, USAT Logistics, reported a 45% increase in revenue year-over-year to $94.6 million.

The logistics segment had adjusted operating income of $4.9 million and adjusted operating ratio of 94.4% for the quarter.

The logistics segment’s load count increased 23.4% year-over-year to 7,640. Revenue per load increased 17.4% to $349.

USA Truck will host a call at 8 a.m. Friday to discuss the fourth-quarter results with analysts.

The FREIGHTWAVES TOP 500 For-Hire Carriers list includes USA Truck (No. 51).

Click for more FreightWaves articles by Noi Mahoney.

More articles by Noi Mahoney

