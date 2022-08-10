Last-mile logistics platform Veho partners with ShipHero on e-commerce deliveries

Crowdsourced delivery technology company Veho has partnered with e-commerce fulfillment solution company ShipHero to make next-day deliveries in Texas.

Veho is now an official carrier partner for ShipHero and will enable clients of the fulfillment company to utilize Veho’s driver partners in several Texas markets, including Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Expansion outside those markets will likely follow, the companies said in a joint news release on Wednesday.

“At Veho, exceptional customer service is core to our brand and our company,” said Itamar Zur, co-founder and CEO of Veho. “With our ShipHero partnership, we have found a brand that is as equally obsessed with the customer experience as we are and committed to building the e-commerce ecosystem of the future. We look forward to giving our Texas-based e-commerce customers a new solution with exceptional service at the forefront.”

Veho uses crowdsourced driver networks to make next-day deliveries for e-commerce brands and retailers. Its model is different from other delivery services. Veho collects items for delivery in its warehouses and sorts them into routes of between two and six hours, giving drivers upfront visibility into their workload as well as pay for the routes. Drivers pick routes each day based on what they are looking for — pay, geography, length, etc.

Veho has raised over $300 million at a valuation of $1.5 billion. It is currently operational in 22 U.S. cities.

ShipHero provides cloud-based e-commerce fulfillment technology solutions to online retailers and third-party logistics companies. It boasts more than 5,000 global customers using a suite of solutions, ranging from warehouse management software to outsourced fulfillment as a service. Among its client base is Glossier, Mars, Universal Music Group and Canadian Tire. ShipHero is also the official fulfillment network partner of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP).

“At ShipHero Fulfillment, our goal is to provide our customers with low-cost e-commerce fulfillment in three days or less,” said Maggie M. Barnett, ShipHero COO. “Veho helps us achieve this goal within Texas, and we are looking forward to expanding our partnership with them to more regions in the future.”

ShipHero maintains carrier partnerships with FedEx (NYSE: FDX), UPS (NYSE: UPS), U.S. Postal Service, DHL and many others. Adding Veho will offer an alternative to the larger carriers and enable next-day delivery for brands.

“Working with Veho helps us diversify our final-mile delivery network,” said Karen Schwartz, ShipHero’s head of transportation. “We appreciate that Veho allows us to find alternative options to national carriers, as well.”

