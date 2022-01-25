Viewpoint: Rules may differ, but all drivers share one goal — stay safe

This commentary was written by Ingrid Brown, host of FreightWavesTV’s driver show, “America on 18 Wheels.” The views expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent the views of FreightWaves or its affiliates.

By Ingrid Brown

Safety is more than what is printed in your DMV study manual before you take your written test. Or before you step in and buckle up for your first mile at the wheel.

The study manuals are different for every class of license in each state. The rules and regulations vary in each state and can be very confusing — especially for those who think everyone operates on the same page.

But the one thing that isn’t different nationally is the reality of making safe choices in a motor vehicle on the highways.

Commercial motor vehicles keep America provided with all the necessities using highways, roads and streets in every state and town. Buses transport people to cities, towns and locations all over our country. Personal motor vehicles are owned by 95% of the population to travel from their homes to work and everything in between.

It might seem so elementary to just play by the same rules — but it isn’t that simple.

Each one has its own laws, regulations and ways of operation. For example, a CMV is a heavy vehicle that takes a lot further to stop and takes more room to make turns at intersections. Buses also make wider turns and take longer to stop. PMVs are smaller, faster, stop shorter and are hard to see from CMVs and buses — which have blind spots in their sight of pedestrian cars and trucks and can’t see if a maneuver is made to endanger both.

Education is key to preventing crashes and casualties.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration created Our Roads Our Safety as a safety campaign to help educate the general motoring public about the hazards of operating around CMVs and buses. It’s a free campaign offering easy access to use and share education materials.

I became involved with Our Roads Our Safety in 2018 and in 2019 was chosen as the public service announcement face and one of the voices of safety. I have learned and shared what a wonderful tool the program is to keep us safe by sharing my voice on national billboard outlets and PSA radio and television commercials in various areas. I’ve also shared information with schools, associations, organizations and law enforcement.

I have come to understand the need to educate not only the general motoring public, but other CMV drivers as well.

As a CMV operator, I have found that too many PMV operators don’t realize or have a clue how far it takes us to stop if they pull out in front of us or cut us off. The general motoring public seems not to be taught the stopping distance of a loaded CMV or a bus.

When I was asked to join in helping to educate the nation on what it takes to drive my truck, I didn’t hesitate to say yes. Throughout the next several months, I will be sharing the toolkit and information of what it takes for us as CMV drivers to keep you, the general motoring public, safe around us. There is something for everyone no matter what you drive.

For tips on safer driving and for your free toolkit on safer motoring around CMVs and buses, check out Our Roads Our Safety.

About the author