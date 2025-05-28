Sign In Newsletters Contact Us


Volvo Cars to slash 3,000 workers amid global trade uncertainty

Job cuts aim to boost long-term profitability

The automaker announced May 7 it was laying off about 125 workers from a plant in Charleston, South Carolina. (Photo: Volvo)

Sweden-based automaker Volvo Cars said it is eliminating 3,000 white-collar jobs at operations around the world as the automotive industry faces supply chain and tariff-related disruptions. 

The layoffs represent around 15% of Volvo Cars’ office staff, with about 2,200 job losses expected to occur in Sweden and the rest in the company’s global operations.

Volvo Cars has not said where the other workforce reductions will take place.

The job cuts announced Monday are part of a $1.88 billion action plan to bolster the company’s long-term profitability, officials said.

“The automotive industry is in the middle of a challenging period,” Håkan Samuelsson, president and CEO of Volvo Cars, said in a news release. “To address this, we must improve our cash flow generation and structurally lower our costs.”

    Noi Mahoney is a Texas-based journalist who covers cross-border trade, logistics and supply chains for FreightWaves. He graduated from the University of Texas at Austin with a degree in English in 1998. Mahoney has more than 20 years experience as a journalist, working for newspapers in Maryland and Texas. Contact nmahoney@freightwaves.com