Volvo Group and Daimler Truck partner to launch Coretura

On Tuesday, Volvo Group and Daimler Truck officially launched Coretura, a joint venture dedicated to developing a standardized software-defined vehicle platform for commercial vehicles. The launch followed binding agreements between the two companies, signed in October 2024. By early June, the companies obtained all required regulatory approvals and began operations in Gothenburg, Sweden.

Coretura aims to build a non-differentiating core software platform and dedicated commercial vehicle operating system, as OEMs jockey to position themselves at the forefront of digital transformation in the transportation industry.

“With Coretura, we are setting a clear strategic focus on software development for commercial vehicles,” said Karin Rådström, President and CEO of Daimler Truck in the release. “This is a big and really exciting step — not just for us, but for the entire industry and our customers. Together we are starting the digital-driven future of trucks and buses, ultimately making commercial vehicles smarter, more connected, and more efficient than ever before.”

Coretura’s activities include the specification and procurement of centralized high-performance control units designed specifically for commercial vehicles. These units will be capable of handling large amounts of data, allowing for decoupled software and hardware development cycles. A major benefit will enable end customers to purchase and update digital applications wirelessly “over the air.”



