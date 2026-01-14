Vooma, SONAR partner to bring high-frequency freight intelligence to your inbox

Vooma, a leader in automated email quoting, and SONAR, the leading provider of high-frequency data for the global supply chain, are excited to officially launch our partnership.
Through this partnership, mutual customers can now embed SONAR spot rates and lane scores directly into their users workflows to enhance decision-making at the point of quoting. This integration targets the “revenue sitting in your inbox” by ensuring that win/loss data and market intelligence are accessible exactly when the rep needs them.
“Vooma’s focus on automation positions them as a strong partner for SONAR because they provide immediate execution capabilities necessary to provide the most value to logistics service providers,” said Craig Fuller, CEO of SONAR.
While SONAR’s market intelligence has primarily been accessed through TMS integrations or the SONAR UI, this new integration puts that information directly into the hands of reps handling email quotes. Now, when users receive a request to quote, they can instantly validate their pricing against SONAR’s spot rates and lane scores without leaving the Vooma interface.
“SONAR’s coverage guide insights show whether capacity is tightening or loosening in real-time, and their lane scores help brokers prioritize which quotes to spend time on versus which to auto-respond with Vooma. Leveraging both Vooma and SONAR together has added a lot of value to our mutual customers,” said Jesse Buckingham, Co-founder of Vooma.
By adding SONAR lane intelligence alongside Vooma’s automated quoting capabilities, the partnership opens new avenues for capturing revenue that might otherwise be lost to slow response times or inaccurate information.
“We’ve been genuinely excited about the SONAR and Vooma integration. It has transformed the way we work, allowing us to generate customer quotes faster than ever while saving our team valuable time on the back end. The efficiency and ease it brings has been a real game-changer for us. Looking forward to growing together!” said Cassie Glover, Director of Operations at Boomerang Transportation.
Just as previous integrations have provided a “cheat sheet” for rate negotiations, this partnership ensures that every automated quote sent via Vooma is backed by the industry’s most trusted data.
Current Vooma customers interested in adding SONAR data to their instance can connect directly with the SONAR team at bd@gosonar.com.