Vooma, SONAR partner to bring high-frequency freight intelligence to your inbox

Vooma, a leader in automated email quoting, and SONAR, the leading provider of high-frequency data for the global supply chain, are excited to officially launch our partnership.

Through this partnership, mutual customers can now embed SONAR spot rates and lane scores directly into their users workflows to enhance decision-making at the point of quoting. This integration targets the “revenue sitting in your inbox” by ensuring that win/loss data and market intelligence are accessible exactly when the rep needs them.

“Vooma’s focus on automation positions them as a strong partner for SONAR because they provide immediate execution capabilities necessary to provide the most value to logistics service providers,” said Craig Fuller, CEO of SONAR.

While SONAR’s market intelligence has primarily been accessed through TMS integrations or the SONAR UI, this new integration puts that information directly into the hands of reps handling email quotes. Now, when users receive a request to quote, they can instantly validate their pricing against SONAR’s spot rates and lane scores without leaving the Vooma interface.