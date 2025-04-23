Wabtec fires on all cylinders: Revenue, profit, order backlog grow

Wabtec (NYSE: WAB) reported higher quarterly revenue and earnings Wednesday thanks to growth in its freight and transit business segments.

“The Wabtec team has started the year strong, delivering over 20% in earnings per share growth and highlighting the continued business momentum across both the Freight and Transit segments,” CEO Rafael Santana said in a news release.

Operating income increased by 15%, to $474 million, as revenue grew 4.5% for the quarter, to $2.61 billion. Earnings per share increased 23%, to $1.88.

“We are also pleased with the strong momentum of our international business as well as the geographic diversity that it brings to our company. International revenue has grown at a high single-digit rate over the past couple years, while delivering a higher level of profitability than our North America region,” Santana said. “Underpinning our international growth is consistent expansion of our installed base of locomotives and transit car systems, which in turn has driven higher sales growth of our service, components, and digital solutions.”



