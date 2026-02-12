Waiting game as U.S. rail freight falls in weekly data

Total U.S. weekly rail traffic came to 486,854 carloads and intermodal units in the latest week’s data, trailing the year-ago period by 3.2%.

Total commodities for the week ending Feb. 7 were 208,408 carloads, weaker by 4.8% compared with the same week in 2025, according to Association of American Railroads data. Intermodal volume was 278,446 containers and trailers, off 2% y/y. Import demand hit an earlier-than-usual lull mirrored by falling container rates on the trans-Pacific.

Oil led gains by three of the 10 carload commodity groups tracked by AAR. Petroleum and petroleum products finished ahead by 10.2%, followed by grain, 3.2%, and motor vehicles and parts, 2.6%.

(Chart: AAR)

Forest products, off 16%, bottomed out among commodity groups that posted decreases from a year ago. Nonmetallic minerals fell 11.7%, followed by metallic ores and metals, 6.8%, and coal, 6.2%.