Walmart’s $152M deal signals Arizona’s logistics real estate boom

Walmart’s $152 million purchase of a massive warehouse complex in Glendale is emerging as a big trend for Arizona’s fast-growing commercial logistics real estate market, underscoring the state’s evolution into a key distribution hub for the U.S. Southwest.

The retail giant recently acquired a newly completed, 2.4 million-square-foot, three-building industrial campus — the second-largest industrial property sale in metro Phoenix history — in an off-market transaction that highlights surging demand for large-scale logistics facilities near population centers.

The site is designed for high-volume warehousing, distribution and potential automation, with direct access to Interstate 10 and Loop 101 in Phoenix’s West Valley submarket.

With highway and rail connectivity, proximity to California ports and Mexico trade lanes, and a fast-growing consumer base, Arizona is increasingly competing with legacy logistics hubs for large-scale distribution and fulfillment investment, according to officials at Lincoln Property Co.