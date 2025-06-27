Warehouse automation surging ahead despite predicted slowdown

Warehouse automation appears to be gaining traction despite prior forecasts of a dip in market growth for autonomous mobile robots.

Global market researcher Interact Analysis released a report in January predicting growth in the mobile robotics market would dip by 18% over the next two years.

However, advances in technology paired with significant supply chain partnerships and increasing affordability for robotics may be reasons to reevaluate.

According to a 2025 digital supply chain industry report by logistics trade association MHI, top barriers to automation adoption are a lack of a budget, lack of a clear business case and lack of understanding of technology.