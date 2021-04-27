Warehousing is shifting with Ware2Go — At Your Doorstep

Amazon Freight enables shippers to tap into Amazon’s network to move their full truckload freight—to Amazon facilities and off-Amazon. Experience world-class performance, reliability, and competitive rates when you put Amazon to work for you. Get started at freight.amazon.com.

It can be tough for small and midsize businesses to spend money on warehousing. However, keeping inventory in multiple places is key to fulfilling customers’ expectations for fast delivery.

Kaylee Nix hosts Ware2Go CEO Steve Denton in this episode of At Your Doorstep to discuss how his company is building warehouse space that is useful to small sellers who do less than $5 million in sales per year.

Denton explains how e-commerce has changed consumer buying behavior to anticipate next-day or two-day delivery but fulfilling that is not always feasible for retailers that have inventory storage limited to only regional facilities. That’s where Ware2Go thrives: allowing a broader network of storage solutions.

Denton also discusses how Amazon is changing its platform for those smaller sellers and what the impacts may be to Prime designations if those sellers can’t perform to the new standard.



